Jimmy Page indexing his books during lockdown – Led Zeppelin News

At last! Something I have in common with Mr Page… This could well prove to be a very significant piece of news for this site.

Jimmy Page has spent lockdown indexing his books, he said in a new BBC radio interview.

Page spoke to Zoe Ball on July 22 to promote the release of “Scarlet,” a 1974 song he recorded with The Rolling Stones which will be released on their expanded edition of “Goats Head Soup.”

Ball asked Page what he’s been doing during lockdown. “I’ve been going through, I’ve been sorting out and indexing my books. I’m actually in the countryside,” Page said.

“There have been a lot of things that have come down here like boxes of records, boxes of books and I got a chance to really index everything and my records etc. And I’ve been playing some guitar as well. I’ve been putting the time to good use.”