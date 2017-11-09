The Oxford Union has published its video of Jimmy Page’s lecture and Q&A session. Of course there’s much on the music of Led Zeppelin but also passing – and intriguing – comments on magick, mysticism, the guitar as a portal, backwards masking, and so on… And it makes for fascinating viewing.
