Oh dear, oh dear. More insightful journalism from the British tabloids…
His [Jimmy Savile’s] reading material is said to have included Crowley, an occultist wizard whose satanic cult and teachings was said to have played a central part in his life.
Countless photographs show him appearing in public wearing a wizard’s gown.
Emblazoned on the front is an 11 pointed star – a symbol of Crowley occultist religion called Thelma.
Source: SHOCK CLAIM: Jimmy Savile ‘occultist WITCH who worshipped satanist Aleister Crowley’
And this is presented as journalism in modern Britain. Still, the ‘Thelma’ reference amused me.
Could I suggest changing the graphic? Really don’t want to look at that image…
The graphic is taken from the original article. I tend to agree that it would be better not being prominently presented, though, so have swapped the ‘featured article’ graphic with one relating to another news item.