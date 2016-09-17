Oh dear, oh dear. More insightful journalism from the British tabloids…

His [Jimmy Savile’s] reading material is said to have included Crowley, an occultist wizard whose satanic cult and teachings was said to have played a central part in his life.

Countless photographs show him appearing in public wearing a wizard’s gown.

Emblazoned on the front is an 11 pointed star – a symbol of Crowley occultist religion called Thelma.