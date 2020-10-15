Just Backdated: JIMMY PAGE – BOLESKINE HOUSE, TOWER HOUSE & MORE

By the time Page acquired Boleskine he had already become fascinated by Crowley, buying up Crowley-related ephemera that included private manuscripts, first editions of books, artwork, items of clothing and ceremonial vessels. Allegedly built on the site of a 10th Century Kirk (Scottish church) that according to legend “had been burnt down with its congregation”, the house was shunned by locals, as was a nearby graveyard. Crowley bought the ‘Manor of Boleskine and Abertarff’ in 1899, believing that its secluded location was eminently suitable for the staging of magical rituals, some of them erotic in nature. In the fullness of time Page would open a book shop in North Kensington called Equinox that was devoted to these interests. “There was not one bookshop in London with a good collection of occult books,” Page said, “and I was so pissed off at not being able to get the books I wanted.”