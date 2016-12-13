Karl J Germer (Author), David Shoemaker (Editor), Andrew Ferrell (Editor), Stefan Voss (Editor)

International College of Thelema , 2016. Paperback. 408 pages. Brand new print on demand. Ships from USA.

Karl Germer (1885-1962) was Aleister Crowley’s successor as head of the magical order A.’.A.’. and Outer Head of Ordo Templi Orientis. His legacy, however, is mostly known through the work of his students and confidantes. Little has been published about the life, teachings, and spiritual experiences of this most dedicated Thelemite. In an effort to shed some light upon Germer’s life’s work, the International College of Thelema now makes available this selection from a lifetime of correspondence.