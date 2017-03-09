Exciting pre-announcement of the September 2017 publication of what looks likely to be a very significant publication, Kevin Klein’s two-volume (1,728 pages) The Complete Mystical Records of Dr John Dee: Transcribed from the 16th-Century Manuscripts Documenting Dee’s Conversations with Angels…

A lavishly packaged, two-volume box set containing the most faithful and accurate versions of John Dee’s journals ever published. This is a must-have treasure for Dee aficionados and esoteric scholars who absolutely need the most meticulously detailed version of these highly influential works. A labor of love twenty years in the making, these volumes include transcripts of four manuscripts from the British Library and one from the Bodleian Library in Oxford. Two of these manuscripts have never been published, and the available editions of the other three have not been published with the scrupulous accuracy and care afforded by Kevin Klein. Each page is laid out to match the original manuscripts, including lines, marks, notations, diagrams, and notes that Dee wrote on the paper. Also includes ten appendices covering every aspect of the work.