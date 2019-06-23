Thursday 22 August 2019: 1930-2110

Treadwell’s Books, 33 Store St, Fitzrovia, London WC1E 7BS, UK

Crowley on Film

Lecture – Gary Parsons

This illustrated lecture traces the appearance of the infamous magus Aleister Crowley in cinema, as both a character and an influence. Gary Parsons follows him from earliest flickering images portraying him, through the Hammer horror era, and right up to the avant-garde. Along the way we meet Kenneth Anger, The Devil Rides Out, and a smattering of European art house films. We promise an enlivening evening with the Great Beast, celluloid-style. Gary Parsons is a film maker and a graduate in film from Goldsmiths College London. He has been interviewed for both Dazed and Hero magazines. He has previously spoken on ‘Witchcraft Documentaries of the 1970s’ and we are delighted to welcome him back to Treadwell’s.