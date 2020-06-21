[Aleister Crowley] visited west Cornwall and it is said by some that he summoned up the very Devil himself in Carn Cottage, which led to a woman’s death, and performed a black mass down the hill in Zennor church. What many may not realise is that in 1934, Crowley, then aged 58, was introduced to a 19-year-old from Newlyn named Patricia Doherty.Three years later she gave birth to the boy Crowley considered his son and heir, Randall Gair Doherty, who was nicknamed Aleister Ataturk.
Source: Legendary occultist Aleister Crowley’s son from Cornwall who tried to take over the government – Cornwall Live