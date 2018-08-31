The always-interesting and highly regarded bookseller, Liber-AL.com, is holding an anniversary sale to mark the store’s fourth year.

There are over 200 items in the sale, many massively reduced, up to 40% in many cases. Included are many early, rare and/or limited editions mostly related to Aleister Crowley. The sale is running until Tuesday 4th September at which point the prices go back to normal. It’s a genuine opportunity to grab some real bargains.

Details were announced in a mailout which can be found here :

https://mailchi.mp/9444ceae19f9/liber-alcom-featured-items-new-arrivals-2788033?

The link to the Sale is:

https://liber-al.com/product-category/sale/