The always-interesting and highly regarded bookseller, Liber-AL.com, is holding an anniversary sale to mark the store’s fourth year.
There are over 200 items in the sale, many massively reduced, up to 40% in many cases. Included are many early, rare and/or limited editions mostly related to Aleister Crowley. The sale is running until Tuesday 4th September at which point the prices go back to normal. It’s a genuine opportunity to grab some real bargains.
Details were announced in a mailout which can be found here :
https://mailchi.mp/9444ceae19f9/liber-alcom-featured-items-new-arrivals-2788033?
The link to the Sale is:
Love your store or site James! xo