From Amazon:

On the Rights of Man explores the history of Aleister Crowley’s Liber OZ in greater detail than ever before. Through careful examination of Crowley’s diaries and correspondences during the Second World War, a fascinating narrative emerges that, up until now, has never been told. In a separate section, Frater Orpheus discusses the significance of its title and number, how its principles can be applied to the Tree of Life, and its connection to five magical formulas which reveal deeper mysteries.

Throughout the book are dozens of rare images, Crowley’s early drafts of this liber, and correspondences with friends, many of which have never been published. Of special interest to collectors is a catalog of the publication details for every edition of Liber OZ known to have been printed during Crowley’s lifetime. Furthermore, Liber OZ is provided in 26 languages, being the most translations printed in a single volume to date.

On the Rights of Man is available in full-color hardcover, and black-and-white paperback versions, strictly limited to 500 copies. Proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to Pyramid Lodge, O.T.O.