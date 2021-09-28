Life returns to Zennor – Cornwall Live

      No Comments on Life returns to Zennor – Cornwall Live

There is magic in these here hills but also tales of evil – occultist Aleister Crowley was supposed to have raised the Devil in Carn Cottage, which now sits broken and vandalised on the barren headland, and was the site of one woman’s mysterious death during a night that locals still talk about in hushed tones. I visited the house this week and the unholy buzzing of myriad flies was enough to send me scarpering.

Source: Life returns to Zennor the magical village in Cornwall ‘hollowed out’ by second homes – Cornwall Live

Related Images:

Aleister Crowley - 1929 - Em seu apartamento em
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments