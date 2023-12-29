London Fortean Society: Aleister Crowley: The Spy Who Loved the Occult [UPDATED]

Mountaineer, artist, magician, was Aleister Crowley also a secret agent who worked for different branches of British Intelligence at various stages of his life? Did this culminate in his interrogation of Nazi warlord and occultist Rudolf Hess in 1941? Richard C McNeff deciphers Crowley’s espionage career as well as taking a wider look at his role as an influencer, with some very surprising followers. The author of two novels prominently featuring Crowley, Richard will separate fact from fiction in his portrayals of the Beast.

Venue: The Bell, 50 Middlesex Street London E1 7EX

Date: Tuesday 30th January 2024