Kenneth Anger’s ghost haunts much of modern pop culture. Incongruous and sex-filled music videos, calendars with sweaty working class guys, a majority of queer cinema: a lover of the occult, of leather, of the codes of masculinity, writer/filmmaker/actor Anger’s work used a dreamscape to deconstruct masculinity outside of its social confines. He rubbed shoulders with Jean Cocteau and occultist Aleister Crowley, he made films that got him arrested on obscenity charges and he penned one of the most infamous collection of gossipy stories Hollywood ever saw.