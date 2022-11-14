Man from Merseyside who became ‘father of modern witchcraft’ – Liverpool Echo

Believing the coven to be a survival of the pre-Christian witch-cult, [Gerald] Gardner decided to revive the faith, supplementing the coven’s rituals with ideas borrowed from freemasonry, ceremonial magic and the writings of notorious occultist Aleister Crowley to form the Gardnerian tradition of Wicca.

Years later Gardner visited Crowley on his deathbed, where the man dubbed by the press as “the wickedest man in the world”, initiated the younger man into Crowley’s Ordo Templi Orientis, the core belief of which was “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.”