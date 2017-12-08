December 2017 E.V. Update

Much in store for 2018 including more printed catalogues (the much telegraphed Grimoire catalogue), more "themed" lists and a long awaited move to a new website with AN ACTUAL CART SYSTEM.

The following new titles now in stock:

CAGLIOSTRO: AUTOBIOGRAFFIA SPIRITISTA

Michael Bertiaux

1st 2017 92pp Media Print trade paperback. Illus. Ltd. ed. 300 copies.

An experiment in mediumship as Cagliostro assumes human form to impart wisdom. Strange mix of seance records, mediumship and art. £21.99

OF THE WITCHES PACT WITH THE DEVIL

2017 24pp Three Hands Press. Two colour letterpress with letterpress cover printed on brown card with French flaps. Ltd. ed. 350 copies.

Among the dark classics of esoteric witchcraft literature is Mario Guazzo’s inquistor’s handbook of 1608, Compendium Maleficarum. In addition to its contributions to the ‘sinister traditions’ of occult witchcraft, the pages of the book featured highly original woodcuts depicting the witches’ Sabbat and magical intercourse between the devil and his adorants. Emerging in one of the darkest periods of religious history, it remains a haunting artifact of both the hatred and phantasmagoric imagination of European Christendom. Of the Witches Pacts with the Devil is Book 1, chapter 7 from the Montague Summers translation of Compendium Maleficarum, and features five of the original woodcuts. £29.99

NB. I have 1 copy of the hardback. Full gilt decorated leather cover, handmade papers. Ltd. ed. 40 copies only. £150.00

Copies of the following currently en route from the US, due in the next couple of weeks:

WITCH-IKON EXHIBITION CATALOGUE

2017 48pp Three Hands Press. Illus. throughout. Ltd. ed. 600 copies.

North America’s premier occult art gallery, Mortlake & Co., announces the exhibition Witch-Ikon, featuring a gathering of contemporary esoteric visions of the witch. This catalogue features all images appearing in the groundbreaking occult art exhibition, with text concerning the exhibition, the witches’ glamour, and the artists. £14.99

A short list of commission sales and limited editions, including several titles from the Society of Esoteric Endeavour.

171201. ANON: CONJURATION AND AN EXCELLENT DISCOURSE OF THE NATURE AND SUBSTANCE OF DEVILS & SPIRITS

2006 98pp Society of Esoteric Endeavour. Quarter bound goatskin, raised bands the blind decoration to spine and speckled decoration to page edges. Slight discolouration to front blue board, minor loss to colour on top corner else VG+. Ltd. ed. 104/120 copies. Treatise which originally appeared as appendices to the third edition of Reginald Scot’s “Discoverie of Witchcraft” £250.00

171202. ANON: SERPENT WORSHIP

1980 132pp Tutor press trade p/b. VG+. The rites and mysteries connected with the origin, rise and development of serpent worship. Originally published in the 1890s. Features classic 1980s Dungeons & Dragons style cover. £10.00

171203. MICHAEL BERTIAUX: VUDU CARTOGRAPHY

1st 2010 176pp Fulgur oblong h/b. Prof. illus. inc. colour. NM in NM d/w. Ltd. ed. 522/708. Explores the mysteries of ‘Les Vudu’ through chants, oracles, seances and a symbolic system of images. Many reproductions of Bertiaux’s art. £125.00

171204. MICHAEL CECCHETELLI: CROSSED KEYS

1st 2011 216pp Scarlet Imprint. Black cloth shot with goldenrod, charged with a dragon rampant sable, ensigned by the papal tiara and the keys of St Peter crossed in saltire, heraldic endpapers, ribboned. NM. aA chimeric binding of the Black Dragon and the Enchiridion of Pope Leo III by grimoire magician Michael Cecchetelli. £125.00

171205. ANDREW CHUMBLEY: QUTUB

2nd 2008 88pp Xoanon. Illus. No d/w as issued, NM. Ltd ed. 335/700. Second edition. £150.00

171206. ANDREW CHUMBLEY: OPUSCULA MAGICA VOL. 1

Deluxe edition 2011 150pp Three Hands Press. Quarter Morroco, charcoal cloth with device stamped on front board. NM in slipcase. Ltd ed. 139/242. Collected essays on witchcraft and the Sabbatic tradition, culled from The Cauldron magazine etc. £150.00

171207. ANDREW CHUMBLEY: OPUSCULA MAGICA VOL. 1

1st 2011 150pp Three Hands Press. NM in NM d/w. Ltd. ed. 326/726. A copy of the standard edition. £95.00

171208. ANDREW CHUMBLEY: OPUSCULA MAGICA VOL. 2

Deluxe edition 2011 126pp Three Hands Press. Quarter Morroco, tawny cloth with device stamped on front board. NB. Book in NM condition, cloth of slipcase discoloured at edges. Ltd ed. 95/144. More essays on witchcraft and the Sabbatic tradition. £150.00

171209. [ALEISTER CROWLEY] ORIGINAL PRINTING BLOCK

nd. approx 15 x 17cm. Acid etched copper plate mounted on wooden block. Paper print of image (in red) affixed to rear of block. Paper faded, creased and marked, printing block in VG+ condition. Reproduces the famous image of crowley in a magical pose next to a book. The quality of the (reverse) image is so fine that “Perdurabo Magister” can clearly be read on the spine of the book. Would benefit from a suitable mount and lighting in order to best show off the image. Photos available on request. £450.00

171210. [ALEISTER CROWLEY] “THE MASTER THERION” POSTER

nd. 1992 approx 24 x 17ins poster. Minor creases else VG+. A reproduction of the famous portrait of Crowley by Leon Engers Kennedy. Has been stored rolled. £25.00

171211. [ALEISTER CROWLEY] THELEMIC SWORD

Custom made Thelemic sword, based on the design of the Ace Of Swords in the Thoth Tarot. 24inch carbon steel blade with copper plated hilt and coiled serpent around the handle, with matching wooden sheath with copper fittings. Unused. The copper is a slightly tarnished, would benefit from a good polish. Photos available on request. £595.00

171212. [ALEISTER CROWLEY] FRANCIS KING: THE SECRET RITUALS OF THE O.T.O.

1st 1973 240pp C.W. Daniel. Frontis. Pen notes on front end paper and some underlining throughout book else VG+ in VG+ d/w. £100.00

170513. CULTUS SABBATI: THE PSALTER OF CAIN

1st ed. 2012 110pp Xoanon. No d/w as issued. NM. Ltd. ed. 282/701. A series of devotional magical works to Cain by various members of the Cultus Sabbati. £150.00

171214. KENNETH GRANT: THE MAGICAL REVIVAL

2nd 1991 244pp Skoob. Illus. d/w sl. torn at top corners else VG in VG d/w. The first of the Typhonian trilogies. £30.00

171215. KENNETH GRANT: ALEISTER CROWLEY AND THE HIDDEN GOD

Enhanced ed. 2013 244pp Starfire. Illus. NM in NM d/w. Corrected and enhanced version of the second volume of the first Typhonian trilogy. £30.00

171216. KENNETH GRANT: CULTS OF THE SHADOW

2nd 1994 244pp Skoob. Illus. VG+ in VG+ d/w. The third volume in the first trilogy. Much material on Bertiaux etc. £30.00

171217. KENNETH GRANT: THE NIGHTSIDE OF EDEN

2nd 1994 304pp Skoob. Illus. VG+ in VG+ d/w. First volume in the second trilogy. The Qliphothic one. £30.00

171218. KENNETH GRANT: HECATE’S FOUNTAIN

1st 1992 288pp Skoob. Ills. VG in VG d/w. Ownership signature of Carl Abrahamsson on front endpaper. £75.00

171219. KENNETH GRANT: OUTER GATEWAYS

1st 1994 264pp Skoob. VG+ in VG+ d/w. The Lam one. £30.00

171220. FREDERICK HOCKLEY: EXPERIMENTUM

2012 approx 60pp Society of Esoteric Endeavour. Half sheepskin, marbled paper covered boards. NM. Ltd. ed. 8/100. Collects a number of rituals, reproduced in facsimile. £200.00

171221. DR. TOM JOHNSON: THE GRAVEYARD WANDERERS

1st 2012 106pp Society of Esoteric Endeavour. Black leather binding with copper plates to front and rear boards, each bearing a skeletal hand. White lettering to front and skull devices to spine. NM. Ltd. ed. 43/180. The Wise Ones and the Dead in Sweden. A collection of charms and rituals dealing with spirits of the dead and human bones, all translated from Swedish “Svartkonstbuchs” (Black Books). £395.00

171222. WILLIAM KIESEL: MAGIC CIRCLES IN THE GRIMOIRE TRADITION

1st 2012 70pp Three Hands Press. Illus. NM in NM d/w. Volume 3 in the Occult Monographs series. A look at magic circles in the grimoire tradition. £50.00

171223. SHANI OATES: THE DEVIL’S SUPPER

Deluxe edition 2017 276pp Anathema. Fiscagomma “Shining Black” faux leather, blind deboss on the cover and on squared spine, colour interior, Neenah Red and Leno embossed endpapers. Illus. by Lupe Vasconcelos. NM. Ltd. ed. 30/150, limitation card signed by author loosely inserted. A critical enquiry into the devil in popular culture, past and present. £75.00

171224. NIGEL PENNICK: THE TOADMAN

1st 2012 130pp Society for Esoteric Endeavour. Illus. inc. colour. Quarter toad leather with inset leather title panel to front board. NM. Ltd. ed. 116/150. Lore and legend, rites and ceremonies of Toadmanry and related traditional magical practices. £295.00

171225. WILLIAM RENNIE: THE HORSEMAN’S WORD

Deluxe edition 2009 184pp Society of Esoteric Endeavour. Full leather, horseshoe design stamped on front board, nails and title in gold. Wage slip affixed inside front board containing horse hair knot. NM. Ltd. ed. 43/100, signed by horseman William Rennie. A collection of material on this secret society. £250.00

171226. DANIEL SCHULKE: IDOLATRY RESTORD

Deluxe “Conservatory” edition 96pp Three Hands Press. Two tone green cloth. Plain green d/w. NM in slipcase. Ltd. ed. 14/33 signed by author on title page. Essay on witchcraft and the imaging of power. £295.00

171227. DANIEL SCHULKE: IDOLATRY RESTORD

1st 2013 96pp Three Hands Press. Illus. NM in NM d/w. Ltd. ed. 278/396. A copy of the standard edition. £75.00

171228. DANIEL SCHULKE: THE OCCULT RELIQUARY

1st 2010 224pp Three Hands Press 4to h/b. Ills. throughout inc. col. NM in NM d/w. Ltd. ed. 129/675. Images and artefacts from the Richel-Edelmans collections, housed in the Museum of Witchcraft. A treasure trove of images. £195.00

171229. DANIEL SCHULKE: THIRTEEN PATHWAYS OF OCCULT HERBALISM

Deluxe edition 2017 140pp Three Hands Press. Quarter brown goatskin, autumn marbled paper covered boards. Illus. by Benjamin A. Vierling. NM in slipcase. Ltd. ed. 11/28, signed by author on title page. £350.00

171230. EBENEZER SIBLY: SOLOMON’S CLAVIS

2008 306pp (printed one side only) Society for esoteric Endeavour. Half sheepskin leather. Vellum talisman inset on front board. NM. Ltd. ed. 144 copies, this copy bears the martial talisman to defend oneself against ambushes and traitors. Beautiful facsimile reproduction of the Irwin copy of Sibly’s hand written manuscript. Solomonic magic based on The key of Solomon but with noticeable alterations and additions. £350.00

171231. JAKE STRATTON-KENT: GEOSOPHIA

1st 2010 700pp in 2 vols. Scarlet Imprint. Wine dark cloth, stamped in gold with the Mask of Dionysos and the Mistress of Beasts. Illus. VG+. Ltd. ed. 7/500. Jake’s masterpiece, a study of magic from the Greeks to the grimoires. 2 vols £250.00

