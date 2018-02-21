U.S. label Cult Epics has dated its upcoming Blu-ray release of director Agusti Villaronga’s cult fantasy film Moon Child (1989), starring Maribel Martin, Lisa Gerrard, Lucia Bose, Enrique Saldana, and David Sust. The release will be available for purchase on April 24.

Synopsis: Inspired by famed occultist Aleister Crowley’s 1923 novel of the same name, Agusti Villaronga’s film centers around the extraordinary 12-year-old David (Enrique Saldana), who has been adopted by a treacherous scientific cult where extraordinary mental powers are common. He begins an archetypal journey across two continents with Georgina (Lisa Gerrard) to find his destiny as Child of the Moon. Coming on the heels of Villaronga’s unforgettable 1986 film, In a Glass Cage, Moon Child is a mystical fantasy masterpiece available for the first time on Blu-ray & DVD in the United States.

Presented in a new high-definition transfer and boasting an unreleased soundtrack by the dark wave band Dead Can Dance, Moon Child is a thoroughly unique gift to cinema and music fans alike.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW REMASTER of the film from original 35mm elements

NEW INTERVIEW with Agusti Villaronga (2018)

Lobby Cards photo gallery

Isolated Score tracks by Dead Can Dance