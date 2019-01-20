Museum of Witchcraft and Magic Anniversary Book: Call for Contributions

I’m very pleased to reproduce a ‘call for contributions’ to a new collection of articles, an ‘Anniversary Book’, for one of my favourite locations: the Museum of Witchcraft and Magic at Boscastle, Cornwall:

In December 2004, in the wrecked building of the Museum of Witchcraft, a group of friends stood and reflected on their memories and experiences of the Museum. It was this that started the healing process the brought the Museum back to life. During this event, Judith Noble suggested the idea of collecting these thoughts into a book to celebrate 60 years of the Museum of Witchcraft and 50 of those years being in Boscastle. Kerriann Godwin then edited a collection of thoughts and words, supported by the Museum of Witchcraft and Friends of the Museum of Witchcraft, and The Museum of Witchcraft: A Magical History, A Collection of Memories Celebrating 60 Years was published in 2011 with 51 contributors. This year, at a meeting of the trustees of Friends of the Museum, Ben Verhaevert asked about availability of this book and possible reprint and then a discussion followed suggesting that we publish a new collection of thoughts and words to celebrate 70 years of the Museum, 60 years in Boscastle, and that is where we are now. This is a call for contributions for the new collection (maximum 3 submissions per person).