Mystery of wooden box at notorious Loch Ness home

A CARVED wooden box may contain the secrets which unlock some of the mysteries of a notorious Highland home.

A man from Grimsby is appealing for information on the box which it is claimed was found under the floorboards of Boleskine House.

The site, previously owned by the infamous occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, overlooks Loch Ness. It caught fire in 2015 and the previous owner of the carved wooden artefact said it was found under the floorboards of the building after the blaze.

https://www.inverness-courier.co.uk/news/mystery-of-wooden-box-at-notorious-loch-ness-house-213844/