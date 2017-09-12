Recently the first printing of ‘Netherwood – Last Resort of Aleister Crowley’ has been fetching substantial sums on the rare book market.

Accumulator Press has just released a revised second edition of the book, which is a truly wonderful production.

For anyone interested in Crowley’s last days, I would strongly recommend buying a copy of this new edition as I am sure that it will not be long before it too becomes a costly rarity.

http://accumulatorpress.bigcartel.com/product/netherwood-last-resort-of-aleister-crowley-a-gentleman-of-hastings-et-al