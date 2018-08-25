UK tabloid, The Sun, presents a wander through the more controversial parts of Chris Salewicz’s new biography of Jimmy Page. Crowley features, of course, along with drugs and the rest:

It was Jimmy’s interest in the dark arts and the work of occultist Aleister Crowley — described as the “wickedest man in the world” in the early 1900s — that helped him cultivate a fearsome reputation. Bowie was once so freaked out after inviting him round for an evening of “cocaine and glasses of red wine”, that he demanded his house be exorcised after Jimmy left.