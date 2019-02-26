New: The Aleister Crowley Primer – For Those Who ARE Willing to be Shunned

Is Thelema a religion? Who are the Secret Chiefs? What are the Khabs and the Khu? Who or what is LAM? These questions and over a hundred more are answered in this pithy and entertaining book on Thelemic philosophy. Skip around and read as thou wilt!

If you are interested in pursuing Thelema, this book by J Edward and Erica M Cornelius is for you—regardless if you are officially in the A.’.A.’. or not. After all, Crowley designed his system so that anyone in the world could become a Thelemite. We believe that to be a proper Thelemite, you must first be familiar with the terms, phrases and basic principles of our philosophy.

This book is 6×9, red cover, no dust jacket, 235 pages. Every book is a signed copy. There are only 200 hardback, signed copies available.

For more information: http://www.cornelius93.com/Thelemic-Primer-ad.html