Opera Philadelphia’s newly announced 2017-18 season happens in two parts: an ambitious fall festival called O17, with 25 performances over the course of 12 days — including world premiere operas about the MOVE bombing and Albert Barnes — and a two-production spring lineup…

The Wake World, with music and libretto by David Hertzberg, receives its world premiere Sept. 18-25 at the Barnes Foundation. It involves the work of both Albert C. Barnes and British poet, magician, and occultist Aleister Crowley. Directed by R.B. Schlather.