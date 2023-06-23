Parables of Thelema by J Daniel Gunther

The Parables of Thelema is part of the Thelemic Lecture Series which originate from lectures given by J Daniel Gunther over the past 11 years. This particular volume, Vol I, centers around parables given in one of the Holy Books of Thelema, The Book of the Heart Girt with a Serpent.

The content covers a wide range of topics, including Egyptology, Psychology, Alchemy & Magick, all grounded in the philosophy of Thelema. They are designed to offer the reader a scholastic and well-rounded knowledge of Thelema. This volume is designed to be clear, concise, and visually engaging.