I have written elsewhere of my respect and admiration for the recently-published thesis by Patrick Everitt on the influence of peyote on the life and work of Aleister Crowley: The Cactus and the Beast: Investigating the role of peyote in the Magick of Aleister Crowley.
Thanks to YouTube we can view a lecture by Patrick based on his MA thesis at the OPEN Foundation‘s Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelics Research last weekend.
An outstanding lecture that demonstrates yet again the seminal influence Crowley was on others during his life and after his death. I have been of the opinion for some time that Carlos Castaneda was influenced to an extreme degree by the writings of Crowley; the insights provided by Mr. Everitt on Crowley’s use of Peyote serve to reinforce that position even further.
Thanks for posting this.
Agreed, absolutely. Patrick’s research is genuinely cutting edge – his thesis opens up all manner of possibilities.