I have written elsewhere of my respect and admiration for the recently-published thesis by Patrick Everitt on the influence of peyote on the life and work of Aleister Crowley: The Cactus and the Beast: Investigating the role of peyote in the Magick of Aleister Crowley.

Thanks to YouTube we can view a lecture by Patrick based on his MA thesis at the OPEN Foundation‘s Interdisciplinary Conference on Psychedelics Research last weekend.