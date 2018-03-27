Alkahest Press releases the first critical English translation of Symbolist author Stanisław Przybyszewski’s “The Synagogue of Satan”. First published in 1898, “The Synagogue of Satan” is a Satanic Symbolist literary masterpiece by legendary Polish-German author Stanisław Przybyszewski.

In celebration of the 150th birthday of Przybyszewski Alkahest Press presents this first critical English translation from the original German with diabolical illustrations by Decadent painter Félicien Rops.

A decadent masterpiece of true Luciferian literature, Stanislaw Przybyszewski’s “The Synagogue of Satan” is a foundational text of modern era Satanism by the world’s first self proclaimed Satanist. Extensively illustrated with the raw, blasphemously sexual, imagery of 19th century painter and illustrator Félicien Rops and bound in a scarlet red heavy stock cover. A must read for any worker of shadows or walker of the left hand path.

In an edition of 666 copies, paperbound in scarlet morocco texture embossed cardstock. 120 pages, black & white, lavishly illustrated.

http://alkahest.press/shop