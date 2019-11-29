A Rough Guide to Aiwass, the Cairo Working, Thelema and the New Aeon of Horus. Presented in plain English and virtually free from occult terminology, allegory, symbolism and associated cipher-babble. Unlike all other brands of Thelema, this one fits all known facts, makes perfect sense, and works!

The advent of Crowley’s New Aeon of Horus affords all with direct access to the event horizon of global consciousness, down an internal sensory vortex formerly known as the supernatural – To a place where all minds converge, and to the source of creation itself. To say the very least, Horus provides a revolutionary and reliable means of exploring paranormal domains. In other words, practical Magick that works! On a grander scale, the New Aeon Current is reclaiming every facet of old aeon (Osiris) civilisation, with which to build our new world – Solve et Coagula.

The established apparatus of education, work, finance, politics, social care, judiciary, law enforcement and every other facet of civilisation are changing to accommodate the single-serving requirements of a new generation and an upgraded version of Homo sapiens. Everything is in flux and Crowley placed an ‘access all areas’ key to the Planning Department within reach of all.