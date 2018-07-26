A number of new arrivals have just been added to the Richard Bishop Bookseller website. There are a number of 1st Edition Crowley books, and other unusual items.

We offer a broad selection of rare, out-of-print, antiquarian, and modern fine press books with an emphasis on the magical arts. On this site you will find works by and about Aleister Crowley and others who were involved with The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, the O.T.O., and related magical orders. In addition we offer a selection of grimoires, historical and scholarly works on ritual magic, books pertaining to witchcraft, demonology, alchemy, ancient esoterica, curious lore, and more.