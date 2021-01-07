Media Articles

Presented here are articles from a wide variety of sources concerning Aleister Crowley and Thelema. The older articles, from 1910 to 1950, are taken from the Yorke Collection, housed at the Warburg Institute in London. Although the (c)opyright of these articles rests with the sources and authors, a considerable amount of work has gone into transcribing, hosting and presenting these articles. Much of this work was undertaken in the early 1990s by Doug Brown, to whom a great deal of gratitude is owed by modern students of Thelema, especially for his highly influential crowleyana.com website. The crowleyana.com archive has been absorbed into lashtal.com I would ask all journalists/researchers to identify lashtal.com as a source and to keep the webmaster informed about works that use extracts from the site. It’s possible that I could be of further assistance. If you have any relevant articles not included within this archive I would appreciate an electronic copy or scan. Please feel free to email me with any submissions or comments.