Registrations Disabled

Several members – well, one member who appears to consider some sort of conspiracy to be involved – have noted what was becoming abundantly clear to me: the site has suffered recently from a surge in spam registrations. The impact of these bot registrations has been minimal as I have captured and rejected News and Forum posts before they become visible. However, until spammers can be prevented from getting past the various Captcha type blocks, user registration is now locked.

Should ‘real’ visitors (also known as ‘humans’!) wish to register – for example, to contribute News or Forum Posts, or to download files, etc. – then please email webmaster@lashtal.com for an account to be created manually. Membership is (and always will be) free and registration information is used for no other purpose than providing enhanced access to the site.