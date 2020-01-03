A couple working to rebuild the fire-ravaged Boleskine House by Loch Ness are selling charred remnants of the building for £49 a bag. Keith and Kyra Readdy, who want to reconstruct Boleskine House near Foyers in its original design, are offering bits of wreckage from the building which was destroyed by a blaze in July for sale online.
The new owners, who have formed the “not-for-profit” Boleskine House Foundation, want to establish a spiritual retreat and guest house at the burned-out site.
Past owners have included the Fraser clan, Led Zeppelin rocker Jimmy Page and infamous cult leader Aleister Crowley.
A crowdfunding campaign was started last year and has so far generated more than £22,500 of the £220,000 target for donations.
