RIP Geordie Walker

KILLING JOKE on Kevin “Geordie” Walker: “It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, KILLING JOKE‘s legendary guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family. We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother.”

Kevin Walker (18 December 1958 – 26 November 2023) known professionally as Geordie Walker, was an English rock musician, songwriter and producer. He was best known as the guitarist of post-punk group Killing Joke. He joined the band in March 1979, his first recording was released in October of that year. Their debut self-titled album came out in October 1980. Walker recorded 15 studio albums with Killing Joke and also took part in various side-projects. His unorthodox style of electric guitar playing was widely acclaimed.

