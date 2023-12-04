RIP Geordie Walker

KILLING JOKE on Kevin “Geordie” Walker: “It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, KILLING JOKE‘s legendary guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family. We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother.”
Kevin Walker (18 December 1958 – 26 November 2023) known professionally as Geordie Walker, was an English rock musician, songwriter and producer. He was best known as the guitarist of post-punk group Killing Joke. He joined the band in March 1979, his first recording was released in October of that year. Their debut self-titled album came out in October 1980. Walker recorded 15 studio albums with Killing Joke and also took part in various side-projects. His unorthodox style of electric guitar playing was widely acclaimed.Wikipedia
For a lot of folks, the connection to Crowley came through music. Ozzy and Jimmy Page were two huge influences. For myself, shaking hands with the Beast came when I bought an album called Brighter Than A Thousand Suns which contained a baffling poem called “Onion Peelings” in the liner notes. That was also the first time I heard Geordie Walker. I’d be back at the record store promptly to get my hands on ANYTHING by Killing Joke. Fast forward to the present moment and I’ve been following KJ ever since. Also Geordie. I’d acquire albums by Damage Manual, Murder,… Read more »
You introduced to me Killing Joke.
Yes, i agree. Killing Joke is a great band. I am relatively confident that i saw them live at least once but my memory of those days is spotty at best 😉 THE FALL OF BECAUSE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBEFFiBZyEk “Unto them from whose eyes the veil of life hath fallen may there be granted the accomplishment of their true Wills; whether they will absorption in the Infinite, or to be united with their chosen and preferred, or to be in contemplation, or to be at peace, or to achieve the labour and heroism of incarnation on this planet or another, or in… Read more »
Gutted when I first read of this. Killing Joke are a favorite of mine & he was the one member who devoted himself entirely to the band over the decades with his singular style & songwriting prowess.