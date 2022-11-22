Rituale Corvorum

      2 Comments on Rituale Corvorum

Rituale Corvorum: Containing the Common Ceremonial and Codified Conduct of Cultic Crowleyanity…

Official rituals and instructions of the Great White Brotherhood presented in a format similar to a Catholic Missal or a Protestant Prayer Book.

Source: Free delivery worldwide on all books from Book Depository

2 comments on “Rituale Corvorum

  1. ignant666

    “Cultic Crowleyanity”? Yikes!

    “The ritual of the crows”? Which is what “Rituale Corvorum” is in English- why only one ritual (when the book is said to contain “Official rituals” plural), and multiple crows? Cannot recall any mention of any crows at all in any AC/A.’. A.’. rituals.

    Many red flags in even this super-brief 35-word description

  2. Nexist Xendaths

    I am more concerned with the blurb than the term “Cultic Crowleyanity”. I did find a description elsewhere that gave me a page count of 300+ pp, but no table of contents nor assurance that it isn’t some cheaply made book being sold at high prices.

Leave a Reply