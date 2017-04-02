93

There is very limited – well practically nothing – bio info on Roddie online. Published biographies have little to say about her – “Perdurabo” gives the most, though still sparse – and nothing whatsoever after 1918 when sehe and Uncle Al parted company. Being in the antipodes, i do not have access to any physical archives that might contain information about her. Can anyone offer anything? i would like to include a brief bio of her in my forthcoming edition of The Amalantrah Working (see news). I’ll make this a forum post just as soon as I’m able. 93/93