There is very limited – well practically nothing – bio info on Roddie online. Published biographies have little to say about her – “Perdurabo” gives the most, though still sparse – and nothing whatsoever after 1918 when sehe and Uncle Al parted company. Being in the antipodes, i do not have access to any physical archives that might contain information about her. Can anyone offer anything? i would like to include a brief bio of her in my forthcoming edition of The Amalantrah Working (see news). I’ll make this a forum post just as soon as I’m able. 93/93
@NI1519@ NOTERoddie was a chemist and a graduate of Columbia University. ========================================================================== From: “William Breeze” To: JFHawthorne@Attbi.com Sent: Monday, February 03, 2003 2:12 AM Subject : Vee & Roddie Minor
Dear Fred
Thanks so much for your e-mail — the details helped paint a clear picture of Roddie Minor’s family background. Not dissimilar from my own (I’m a Mississippi Keith on my mother’s side, but very Yank on my father’s).
I’m not a Minor family member — I’m researching biographical data for several book projects. Roddie Minor played a brief but important role in the life of the English poet and philosopher Aleister Crowley (1875-1947) and her memory is cherished by a lot of people. As you may know, Crowley has a controversial reputation, but lately is being re-evaluated — e.g. the BBC polled 30,000 Brits as to their Most Important Briton and he ranked 73 in a field of 100, beating out Yeats, Byron and Shelly. I manage Crowley’s literary estate and edit his books.
I’ve established when and where Roddie died, and have ordered her SS-5 (she died Roddie Warwick in Accomack, VA, in 1979). I also have her birth date, 9 Apr 1884. She was mentioned in an Orlando Sun-Sentinel obituary for her sister Washie Minor Hudson — the library is mailing a copy of the obituary (which mentions two Hudson sons). I also asked the local Virginia library for Roddie’s obituary and expect it shortly. I’ll get back in touch when I’ve assembled all this data and pass it along — if you’d like photocopies, just say so and provide a mailing address.
If you do speak with the Minor family, I would appreciate knowing any further details about Roddie, particularly biographical anecdotes or memoirs — I’d be happy to speak directly to anyone willing to recount any oral history. She was a remarkable woman. I am also very interested to know if her papers and library survives intact. Possibly not, as it’s
unlikely she had children of her own as she married Mr. Warwick quite late, and she was the last of her siblings to pass on, but you never know unless you ask.
Are you in Winter Park? I was raised there — Park Ave. Elementary and so on. My aunt Louise Breeze more or less built Winter Park High School and co founded Valencia College. She was chairman of the Orange County School Board for many years.
All best wishes
Bill Breeze
=============================================================== The following was supplied by William “Bill” Breeze:
Here’s Aleister Crowley’s description of Roddie Minor from his “Confessions” (abridged ed., 1969):
Her name was Roddie Minor, a married woman living apart from her husband, a near artist of German extraction. She was physically a magnificent animal, with a mans brain well stocked with general knowledge and a special comprehension of chemistry and pharmacy. She was at this time employed in the pathological laboratory of a famous doctor, but afterwards became managing chemist to a prominent firm of perfumery manufactures. I have said that she had a mans brain, but despite every effort, there was still one dark corner in which her femininity had taken refuge and defied her to expel it. From time to time the garrison made a desperate sortie. At such moments her womanhood avenged itself savagely on her ambition. She was more frantically feminine than any avowed woman could possibly be. She was ruthlessly irrational. Such attacks were fortunately as short as they were severe, but unfortunately too often did irreparable damage.”
Coming from Crowley, a description of a woman as having a “man’s brain” is as profound a compliment as is possible.
Later he describes her again as a doctor of pharmacy, employed in pathological analysis, and later in manufacturing perfumery.” =================================================================== The following was supplied by William “Bill” Breeze:
Dear Fred I received Roddie’s obituary, transcribed below:
Accomac Eastern Shore News, Jan 25, 1979
Mrs. R. Warwick
Mrs. Roddie Minor Warwick, 93, widow of the late Robert Lee Warwick and a resident of Greenbackville, died at Bi-County Nursing Home, January 17, 1979 after a long illness. Born in Georgia, her late parents were William Jackson Minor and Eliza Haughthorn [sic] Minor. She was a graduate of Columbia University, new York, and a Cosmetic Technician.
The Funeral was held at the graveside in Union Greenbackville Cemetery, Saturday, January 20, at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Herbert Seemann.
Two nephews survive.
Arrangements were made by Watson and Melson Funeral Home, Pocomike, Md. ======================================================================
Dear Fred
I received the SS-5 from Social Security today for Roddie, which gives some new information.
She filed the form in 1955 at age 70, as Roddie Minor Warwick, and was then living in Pocokoke, MD. Her birth date is 4-9-84, birthplace Gwinnett [County], GA. Father William J. Minor, mother Lide Hawthorne. So we at least learned her exact birth date and the county in Georgia.
I did look through Gwinnett records to see if I could trace William J. Minor’s father. The family is prominent there — a Lazarus Minor was one of its founding fathers, and both he and his wife are from North Carolina (as William Minor indicated his parents were in the census), but Lazarus was too old to have been William’s father. No doubt a relative though.
I’m still unpacking my photos but haven’t forgotten my promise to send Roddie’s, and will also send whatever I get from Columbia when they reply.
All best
Bill Breeze
https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Minor-89#Birth
RM bio
Description: Jessie (1882-1962), Roddie (1884-1979) Daughters of William Jackson Minor and Eliza Hawthorne. Roddie (“5’8″ with grey eyes and brown hair”) was a notable figure in the suffragette movement in NY. She graduated 1911 from Columbia University with a PhD in Pharmacy. Separated from her first husband, she became involved with Aleister Crowley in 1917. He called her the “Camel”.
so Bill breeze was collecting biographical material in 2003 – has anything come of it? would he like to contribute a bio note on Roddie for the forthcoming Liber 729?