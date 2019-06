Ancient Egypt magazine continues to be an essential monthly read for all those interested in the Egyptological basis of Thelema and to contextualise the life of Ankhefenkhons I. This month’s issue is especially interesting due to its inclusion of an extraordinary article by Roger Forshaw: Saite Egypt: Stories of Success.

Roger Forshaw concludes that the Twenty-Sixth Dynasty was a significant part of the history of ancient Egypt.

Highly recommended.

— http://www.ancientegyptmagazine.co.uk/issue114.htm