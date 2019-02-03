Scarlett Sabet, Mark Booth and Aleister Crowley

Interesting snippet I missed in December on the website of Scarlett Sabet, Jimmy Page’s partner:

‘The Secret History Of The World’ was published in 2007 and became a New York Times Bestseller. It’s author Mark Booth has attended several of my poetry readings and requested to use a line from my poem Euphoric Kiss (featured in my second collection The Lock And The Key) for the reissue anniversary edition ‘The Illustrated Secret History Of The World’.It is available now and the line from Euphoric Kiss is ‘Surely Gods here at play…’ and it is featured on page 400 under a photograph of Aleister Crowley.