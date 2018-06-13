Making a television show is grueling, expensive and time-consuming, but it isn’t rocket science. Sometimes, though, as Mark Heyman points out, it’s pretty darn close. Heyman is referring to Strange Angel, a new series about the bizarre life of Jack Parsons, known in aeronautical circles as the father of modern day rocketry and to others as the Thelemite occultist who crossed paths with self-proclaimed prophet Aleister Crowley and Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard. Parsons’ life has already inspired two biographies, a graphic novel, and an episode of Comedy Central’s Drunk History. Now it’s the basis for a splashy new drama from A Ghost Story director David Lowery, set in 1930s Los Angeles, where the spirits of American enterprise and new age mysticism are alive and well.