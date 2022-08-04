Please note that we are currently experiencing some problems with LAShTAL.COM. The Forums and other functionality are disabled while we work on a fix. Apologies for any inconvenience.
The Forums and Downloads are now working.
Thelemica Geographica is now working.
The Galleries are now online and working.
May all the gods and goddesses bless and keep you, and eol ,for all your work in keeping us going for all these years.
I have not donated in a while, and will do so by year’s end. I hope you are both well and happy.
I’ve been on the quiet side for a bit but will echo Ignant’s words here. Big appreciation and thanks for so much that could easily be taken for granted, day after day, year after year!
Berlin extends its gratitude as well!
Many thanks for the kind words. As always, let me know if anything is still broken.
Many, but not all, people’s avatars have vanished with the new update