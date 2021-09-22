Sitges Pitchbox 2021 Unveils Film: ‘Jane’ – Variety

Javier Calvo (“Veneno”) and Mara Lethem co-wrote this period drama which turns on Jane Wolfe, a fading Hollywood star who moves to Sicily to live with her spiritual mentor and romantic correspondent, Aleister Crowley, only to find as unwelcoming a situation as could be imagined. Garriga directs and produces for Visualsuspects and Carles Torras produces for Zabriskie Films.
Source: Sitges Pitchbox 2021 Unveils Film, Series Finalists – Variety
Just for clarity – the film does not yet exist, only a script. The filmmakers will be pitching this to the money men to tempt them into loosening their purse strings. But let us hope it gets made!
Sounds great. I keep my fingers crossed.