Static Alignments Now Available

The Static Alignments – Austin Osman Spare's School of Draughtsmanship
Deluxe edition available from end of February.
Featuring Fragmentum, written by AOS, here are the principles underlying his art. Detailed notes transcribed by Frank Letchford from his advanced lessons in portraiture, this is an indispensable resource for anyone wishing to gain an intimate understanding of Spare’s work practice. Letchford studied the myriad principles underlying Spare’s rich and varied art production. Spare’s preferred materials and theories on how best to produce drawings by exploiting photography are complemented by art-historical wisdom. Spare’s devotion to geometry is revealed by William Wallace in relation to Dürer, the Occult, and to Spare’s monogram, early drawings, and late aphorisms. Richly illustrated throughout with as yet unseen works and abundantly annotated with endnotes and Appendix.
Featuring:
- Unprecedented ingress into Spare’s method, principles of teaching, and pearls of wisdom on art history.
- Unpublished artworks and preparatory sketches, including a lavish set of large-scale instructions detailing Spare’s notion of evolutionary figuration.
- Instructional sketches on the construction of the human head and body and the means for their creative distortion.
- Letchford’s copious Tuition Notes (anatomy for portraiture, life-study, materials, framing, and more). Advice on materials to use.
- A detailed catalogue of the categories of the artist’s work from Cockney Portraits to Automatic drawings.
- An insightful Introduction by Michael Staley.
