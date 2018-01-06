Jack Reynor has been tapped to star in CBS All Access’ drama series Strange Angel from Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions.

Created by Mark Heyman (Black Swan, The Skeleton Twins) and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, Strange Angel is inspired by the real-life story of Jack Parsons and explores the dramatic intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction.Reynor will play Jack Parsons, a brilliant and ambitious blue-collar worker of 1930s Los Angeles who started as a janitor at a chemical factory but had fantastical dreams that led him to birth the unknown discipline of American rocketry. Along the way, he fell into a mysterious world that included sex magic rituals at night, and he became a disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley. Parsons used Crowley’s teachings of self-actualization to support his unimaginable and unprecedented endeavor to the stars.