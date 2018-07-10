George Pendle is the author of the book Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life of John Whiteside Parsons, which if ya haven’t heard has been adapted to series for CBS All-Access, and it’s airing there right now, as you read this.

George makes his way into the house to talk a bit about what it was like to research and write about Jack Parsons, some of the atmosphere and aesthetic around him that shaped who he became, and his thoughts on Jack Parsons going mainstream.