‘Strange Angel’ Season 2: Rocketry, Sex Magick, World War and Mr Crowley

Latest news on Strange Angel. This time with an advert that can be viewed outside the United States…

By Season 2, the U.S. is fully engaged in World War II, transforming Jack’s rocketry work into a lucrative business and further entrenching him in the military-industrial complex. While Jack’s career takes off, he and his wife Susan’s (Bella Heathcote) devotion to their new occult religion grows, leading them to invite the sex cult into their Pasadena mansion and Jack to forge a personal relationship with the group’s notorious founder, Mr. Crowley himself (Angus Macfadyen).

Rupert Friend and Peter Mark Kendall co-star in Strange Angel, which returns for S2 on June 13. Created by Mark Heyman and based on George Pendle’s book, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker serve as executive producers, with Clayton Krueger as co-executive producer.