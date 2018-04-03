Stele of Ankh-ef-en-Khonsu is an ancient Egyptian artifact that is also known as the “Stele of Revealing”. Made of wood and covered with a painted plaster gesso, the stele was discovered in 1858 by François Auguste Ferdinand Mariette at the mortuary temple of the Dynasty 18 Pharaoh Hatshepsut, located at Dayr al-Bahri, on the west bank of the Nile, opposite the city of Luxor, Egypt.