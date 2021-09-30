Sword of Song to the Printers | Kamuret Press

After major setbacks and delays, mostly due to the pandemic, we are delighted to announce that Kamuret’s edition of Aleister Crowley’s Sword of Song has been sent to the printers! Edited, annotated and introduced by Richard Kaczynski, this edition far surpasses that found in the Collected Works: red and black ink has been employed to capture the feel of the 1904 edition; a 50 page introduction by Crowley’s foremost biographer introduces the reader to the many themes to be found throughout the book; finally, copious end-notes further elucidate concepts and ideas in need of clarification.