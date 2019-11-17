Sympathy for the Beast, the new album by Twink and the Technicolour Dream, is based on the wonderfully imaginative poetical works of Aleister Crowley, whose natural and intrinsic musical quality Twink and the Technicolour Dream have tried to intensify with their psychedelic musical drive, using sections of the original poems as lyrics for their songs or narrations for their musical backgrounds.

Jon Povey has given a significant contribution to this album as vocalist, composer and keyboard player. In addition, William Breeze, head of the Ordo Templi Orientis, the lodge presided by Crowley through most of his life, has provided the recently discovered manuscript scores of two unpublished songs by Crowley that Twink and the Technicolour Dream are presenting for the first time in their original form (piano and soprano) and a rock version.