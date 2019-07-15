Her name has largely slipped through the gaps of art history, and those who do know her work may associate her primarily with magic and the occult – but, with the acquisition of a huge archive, Tate is hoping that the artist Ithell Colquhoun will finally get the credit and recognition she deserves as a major figure in British surrealism. Tate has announced that more than 5,000 sketches, drawings, and commercial artworks by Colquhoun have been transferred to it by the National Trust.Her name and reputation is little known but it deserves to be, said Tate archivist Adrian Glew. “She had very few solo exhibitions … that’s why this collection is so amazing – it is going to be a re-evaluation of her whole career because there is so much in the collection.”