The Beast and the Buddha: Aleister Crowley’s 1901 Sojourn in Japan | Medium

An interesting article by Arthur Shattuck O’Keefe in ‘Medium’ regarding Crowley’s time in Japan in 1901:

After arriving in Yokohama — and in the midst of a passionate, poetry-inspiring love affair — the iconic English occultist came close to remaining in Japan to seek initiation as a Buddhist monk. What made him change his mind? In the summer of 1901, the English occultist Aleister Crowley, age 25, stood before the Great Buddha at Kamakura. Having arrived in Yokohama just a few days before, he had crossed the Pacific from San Francisco via Honolulu and was in the midst of wrapping up a shipboard extramarital affair. He was also wrestling with a major life decision: Should he remain and live in Japan, or move on?