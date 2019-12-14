“Our contractors have been working day and night for the last week. We have successfully removed several skips worth of rubbles from the “library” and “oratory” rooms. We have successfully removed any hanging remains that could damage the house over the winter.

“Between these tendered works and professional fees, we will be pressed for funds by the end of December. Boleskine needs your help! Please see our PayPal, GoFundMe, or sign up as a member today!”

https://www.boleskinehouse.org/membership-join/

https://www.paypal.me/boleskinehouse

https://www.gofundme.com/f/boleskinehouse