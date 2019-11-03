Alongside director/writer Brannon Braga, Clive [Barker] has been writing new material to create a wealth of new and original Books of Blood stories for adaptation and The Books of Blood began shooting in Novia Scotia in mid October 2019. … A trilogy of tales ‘tangled in space and time’ have been woven together for this feature for Hulu, set for release in Fall 2020.

The Books of Blood will feature characters including: Anna Friel … Britt Robertson … Rafi Gavron … and Yul Vazquez.