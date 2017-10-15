The first edition of the Museum’s new journal – The Enquiring Eye – is finally here!
The journal is the first publication of the museum’s new publishing arm, The Witchcraft Research Centre; in homage to our founder Cecil Williamson who started publishing pamphlets under the WRC moniker in the 1950s.
The Enquiring Eye is a place for anyone to publish their research into witchcraft, magic, paganism, folklore and anything in between; it is also a platform for the Museum to publish original research about its collections.
